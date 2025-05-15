Left Menu

Germany's New Government Boosts Border Checks Amidst Migration Concerns

Germany's new government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, has intensified border checks, resulting in a 45% increase in people turned back. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced the measures are aimed at reducing irregular migration and curbing asylum-seeker entries.

Updated: 15-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:26 IST
The newly formed German government, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the helm, has made swift changes to its border control policies, causing a substantial increase in the number of individuals being turned back at its frontiers. The tougher stance on migration led to a 45% rise in rejections during the new government's first week in office.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt spearheaded the initiative, emphasizing that additional police personnel were designated to strengthen border security and specifically target irregular migration flows. He confirmed that the new strategy includes the reassessment of asylum-seekers, with a significant number being denied entry.

During an on-site visit to the Kiefersfelden crossing with Austria, Dobrindt highlighted that the government aims to disrupt the operations of criminal networks profiting from human smuggling. The administration, while acknowledging Germany's immigration history, is focused on regulating migration to alleviate pressure on the nation's social systems.

