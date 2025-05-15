Odisha CM Stresses Integrity and Dedication Among Officers
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged government officers to reject complacency and embrace integrity, emphasizing his commitment to tackling indiscipline and corruption. Speaking at a conference, he called for impartial operation of public schemes and warned of stringent measures for non-compliance and respect towards elected officials.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi issued a stern warning to government officers during a recent conference, insisting that his simplicity should not be mistaken for weakness. Majhi emphasized a tough stance against indiscipline and corruption within the ranks.
Addressing Chief Development Officers and Block Development Officers at Lok Seva Bhawan, he stressed the importance of commitment to public welfare and impartial execution of government schemes. Majhi assured that while officers have the freedom to work without undue political pressure, negligence will not be tolerated.
The Chief Minister also pointed out issues such as the misuse of machines over manpower in MGNREGA projects and urged for mutual respect between officers and elected representatives. Highlighting the crucial role of district-level officers, he called for them to act as the people's servants.
