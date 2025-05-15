Mumbai Police Bolsters Intelligence with New Joint Commissioner Role

Mumbai Police is strengthening its intelligence network by introducing a sixth joint commissioner position, announced an official on Thursday. This strategic move by the Maharashtra government follows recent tensions between India and Pakistan, highlighting the need for improved intelligence mechanisms.

Previously, Mumbai's police had five joint commissioners covering law and order, crime, administration, traffic, and economic offenses. The new role will elevate the Special Branch, which is tasked with intelligence gathering, from being overseen by an additional commissioner to being directly led by an inspector-general rank officer, the official elaborated.

This change aims to ensure more efficient intelligence collection and information dissemination, with the new joint commissioner reporting directly to the police commissioner. Currently, the additional commissioner post in the Special Branch is vacant, temporarily overseen by the additional commissioner of police (crime).

