Left Menu

Mumbai Police Bolsters Intelligence with New Joint Commissioner Role

Mumbai Police is set to appoint a sixth joint commissioner to enhance intelligence gathering after the recent India-Pakistan conflict. This new role, overseen by an inspector-general rank officer, will streamline the city's intelligence efforts, improving communication and swift action against potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:54 IST
Mumbai Police Bolsters Intelligence with New Joint Commissioner Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police is strengthening its intelligence network by introducing a sixth joint commissioner position, announced an official on Thursday. This strategic move by the Maharashtra government follows recent tensions between India and Pakistan, highlighting the need for improved intelligence mechanisms.

Previously, Mumbai's police had five joint commissioners covering law and order, crime, administration, traffic, and economic offenses. The new role will elevate the Special Branch, which is tasked with intelligence gathering, from being overseen by an additional commissioner to being directly led by an inspector-general rank officer, the official elaborated.

This change aims to ensure more efficient intelligence collection and information dissemination, with the new joint commissioner reporting directly to the police commissioner. Currently, the additional commissioner post in the Special Branch is vacant, temporarily overseen by the additional commissioner of police (crime).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025