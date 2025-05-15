Om Birla Congratulates Australian Counterpart Milton Dick on Re-election

In a gesture of warm parliamentary diplomacy, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla extended heartfelt congratulations to H.E. Mr. Milton Dick on his re-election as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Australia. The congratulatory message was conveyed during a cordial telephonic conversation held between the two leaders earlier today.

During the call, Shri Birla remarked, “I congratulate you on behalf of the Parliament of India on your re-election as the Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives. My best wishes to you for your new tenure.” His message reflected the spirit of democratic solidarity between the two vibrant and multicultural parliamentary democracies of the Indo-Pacific region.

Expresses Gratitude for Australia’s Support on Pahalgam Terror Attack

Shri Birla took the opportunity to thank Mr. Dick for Australia’s firm solidarity with India in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The heinous act, which targeted Indian security forces and civilians, has been strongly condemned both nationally and internationally.

Appreciating Australia’s consistent support in the global fight against terrorism, Shri Birla emphasized the need for a united international response. “The world must speak in one voice to stamp out all forms of terrorism, wherever they exist,” he stated, highlighting the importance of a collaborative and uncompromising stance against extremist threats that undermine peace and stability.

Hope for Enhanced Parliamentary and Bilateral Cooperation

Reaffirming the historic and evolving friendship between India and Australia, Shri Birla referenced the strong personal camaraderie between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Australia, Hon'ble Anthony Albanese. He expressed confidence that this close relationship at the leadership level would act as a catalyst in deepening India-Australia ties during Mr. Albanese’s current term.

Shri Birla also conveyed that India looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Albanese later this year for the upcoming Quad Leaders' Summit and for focused bilateral engagements. These high-level interactions are expected to address key areas such as trade, security, technology, climate change, and regional cooperation.

Strengthening Parliamentary Diplomacy

In the spirit of inter-parliamentary engagement, Shri Birla expressed optimism about the potential for India-Australia parliamentary cooperation to reach new heights during Mr. Milton Dick’s Speakership. He noted that such collaboration would contribute significantly to mutual understanding and the strengthening of democratic institutions in both nations.

He further hoped that under Mr. Dick’s leadership, the parliamentary dialogue would expand to include shared best practices, youth exchanges, climate action policies, and cooperation in multilateral forums like the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The conversation between the two Speakers underscores the strong commitment of India and Australia to uphold democratic values, promote global peace, and deepen their multifaceted partnership in the Indo-Pacific era.