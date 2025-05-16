Left Menu

Spectator Chaos: Driver Plows Into Soccer Crowd in Barcelona

A vehicle driven by a reckless driver injured at least 13 people outside a soccer match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona. The crowd outside the stadium was hit, though no danger existed inside. Authorities confirmed injuries were minor and no deliberate attack was involved. The driver was arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 16-05-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 02:39 IST
Spectator Chaos: Driver Plows Into Soccer Crowd in Barcelona
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

At least 13 people sustained injuries when a driver lost control and drove into a crowd gathered outside a high-stakes soccer match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona, police reported on Thursday. The incident occurred outside RCD Espanyol's stadium in Barcelona.

Authorities have clarified via social media platform X that the mishap posed no threat to those inside the stadium. Salvador Illa, president of the Catalan region, confirmed all injuries were minor, dismissing the possibility of a deliberate attack.

The driver faces arrest on charges of dangerous driving and causing injury. This incident underscores the hazards of such crowded events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

