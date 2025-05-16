Spectator Chaos: Driver Plows Into Soccer Crowd in Barcelona

At least 13 people sustained injuries when a driver lost control and drove into a crowd gathered outside a high-stakes soccer match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona, police reported on Thursday. The incident occurred outside RCD Espanyol's stadium in Barcelona.

Authorities have clarified via social media platform X that the mishap posed no threat to those inside the stadium. Salvador Illa, president of the Catalan region, confirmed all injuries were minor, dismissing the possibility of a deliberate attack.

The driver faces arrest on charges of dangerous driving and causing injury. This incident underscores the hazards of such crowded events.

