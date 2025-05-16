Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation
Former FBI Director James Comey's Instagram post featuring seashells alleged to represent '86 47' prompted an investigation by federal authorities. Some Republicans interpreted the numbers as a call for violence against President Trump. Comey claimed ignorance of the slang interpretation and removed the post.
- Country:
- United States
Federal law enforcement is investigating an Instagram post by former FBI Director James Comey after Republicans accused him of inciting violence against President Trump. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem cited Comey's post, which showed seashells forming '86 47,' as advocating for Trump's assassination.
The post, now deleted, sparked controversy with Comey stating he was unaware of any violent connotations. According to Merriam-Webster, '86' can imply 'to get rid of' or 'to kill,' though this usage is not broadly recognized.
The incident reignited tensions on social media, with accusations from figures like Donald Trump Jr. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed discussions with Secret Service as Trump travels in the Middle East. Comey, fired by Trump amid a probe into Russian election interference, is now an author promoting his latest book, 'FDR Drive.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
