Trump's 2026 Warning: Midterm Stakes High for Republicans
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Republicans that losing the 2026 midterm elections would lead to his impeachment by Democrats. This statement was made during a retreat for House Republican lawmakers in Washington.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a stark warning delivered on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming 2026 midterm elections for the Republican Party.
He suggested that a failure to secure victory in these elections would open the pathway for Democrats to initiate impeachment proceedings against him.
The remarks were made at a strategic retreat for House Republican lawmakers held in Washington, underscoring the high stakes involved for the party.
(With inputs from agencies.)