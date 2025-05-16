The Rising Role of Drones and Space in Future Military Conflicts
Operation Sindoor highlights the strategic importance of drones and space technology in modern warfare. Retired Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt emphasizes that war must be a last resort and highlights India's advancements in drone and space technologies. He warns of the complexities in engaging with adversaries like Pakistan, emphasizing strategic preparedness.
Operation Sindoor has underscored the evolving dynamics of warfare, particularly the growing relevance of drones and space technology. Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt, a former military official involved in critical operations, stressed that while drones have reshaped military strategies, war should remain a measure of last resort.
In a conversation with PTI, Bhatt expressed concern over the rhetoric on social media pushing for aggressive military actions. He asserted that India had successfully achieved its strategic goals without prolonged conflict, highlighting the need for thoughtful decision-making at times of heightened tensions.
Bhatt also noted the increasing significance of space and cyberspace in military strategies, pointing out India's plans to enhance its satellite surveillance capabilities. He cautioned against underestimating adversaries and stressed the importance of preparedness to deter conflicts, particularly emphasizing a calculated approach to India-Pakistan relations.
