Live Cartridges Stun Security at Patna Airport

In a startling security breach, a man was arrested at Patna airport after two live cartridges were discovered in his luggage during a security check. The incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when Mohd Rashid, a resident of Simri Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar's Saharsa, was set to board a flight to Hyderabad.

When questioned by security personnel, Rashid was unable to provide a satisfactory reason for carrying the cartridges, prompting his detention at the Airport Police Station. According to Station House Officer Santosh Kumar, Rashid expressed ignorance about the cartridges' presence in his belongings.

Rashid has been placed in judicial custody as the police continue their investigation into the matter. Authorities are striving to determine how the cartridges ended up in his possession and whether there is more to the incident than meets the eye.

(With inputs from agencies.)