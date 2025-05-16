Left Menu

Live Cartridges Stun Security at Patna Airport

A man, identified as Mohd Rashid, was arrested at Patna airport after security personnel found two live cartridges in his luggage. Despite interrogation, Rashid could not provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing the cartridges, leading to his arrest and subsequent judicial custody. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:36 IST
Live Cartridges Stun Security at Patna Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling security breach, a man was arrested at Patna airport after two live cartridges were discovered in his luggage during a security check. The incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when Mohd Rashid, a resident of Simri Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar's Saharsa, was set to board a flight to Hyderabad.

When questioned by security personnel, Rashid was unable to provide a satisfactory reason for carrying the cartridges, prompting his detention at the Airport Police Station. According to Station House Officer Santosh Kumar, Rashid expressed ignorance about the cartridges' presence in his belongings.

Rashid has been placed in judicial custody as the police continue their investigation into the matter. Authorities are striving to determine how the cartridges ended up in his possession and whether there is more to the incident than meets the eye.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025