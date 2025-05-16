Live Cartridges Stun Security at Patna Airport
A man, identified as Mohd Rashid, was arrested at Patna airport after security personnel found two live cartridges in his luggage. Despite interrogation, Rashid could not provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing the cartridges, leading to his arrest and subsequent judicial custody. The investigation continues.
- Country:
- India
In a startling security breach, a man was arrested at Patna airport after two live cartridges were discovered in his luggage during a security check. The incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when Mohd Rashid, a resident of Simri Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar's Saharsa, was set to board a flight to Hyderabad.
When questioned by security personnel, Rashid was unable to provide a satisfactory reason for carrying the cartridges, prompting his detention at the Airport Police Station. According to Station House Officer Santosh Kumar, Rashid expressed ignorance about the cartridges' presence in his belongings.
Rashid has been placed in judicial custody as the police continue their investigation into the matter. Authorities are striving to determine how the cartridges ended up in his possession and whether there is more to the incident than meets the eye.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patna
- airport
- security
- arrest
- cartridges
- judicial custody
- Bihar
- Hyderabad
- Rashid
- investigation
ALSO READ
Snake in the Pot: Bihar's Mid-Day Meal Horror
Bihar Leaders Praise Caste Census Decision by Modi Cabinet
AIMIM Announces Candidacy for Bihar Elections with a Focus on Seemanchal
Bihar Shines at Khelo India Youth Games 2025, Transforming Sports Scene
Bihar Police Warns Against NEET-UG Fraud Amid Exam Integrity Threats