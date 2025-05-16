Left Menu

Indus Waters Dispute: A River of Tensions

India plans to increase its water draw from the Indus River, affecting Pakistan's downstream farms, in retaliation for an attack. This move follows the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, sparking tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors, with diplomatic reactions intensifying over water disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:33 IST
Indus Waters Dispute: A River of Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is strategizing to significantly boost water extraction from a crucial river system feeding Pakistani agriculture, in response to a deadly attack it attributes to Pakistan. After a suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, relations between the two countries are strained despite a recent ceasefire agreement.

Prime Minister Modi has instructed officials to speed up planning efforts on the Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus rivers. These efforts include proposing an extension of the Ranbir canal, capable of diverting more water to India, a move that could impact the agricultural sectors downstream in Pakistan.

Pakistan views India's actions as an aggressive act. With 80% of its farms relying on the Indus system, any Indian-led irrigation projects could exacerbate tensions. International observers warn of escalating geopolitical stress if water resources become a bargaining chip between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025