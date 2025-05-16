Indus Waters Dispute: A River of Tensions

India is strategizing to significantly boost water extraction from a crucial river system feeding Pakistani agriculture, in response to a deadly attack it attributes to Pakistan. After a suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, relations between the two countries are strained despite a recent ceasefire agreement.

Prime Minister Modi has instructed officials to speed up planning efforts on the Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus rivers. These efforts include proposing an extension of the Ranbir canal, capable of diverting more water to India, a move that could impact the agricultural sectors downstream in Pakistan.

Pakistan views India's actions as an aggressive act. With 80% of its farms relying on the Indus system, any Indian-led irrigation projects could exacerbate tensions. International observers warn of escalating geopolitical stress if water resources become a bargaining chip between the two nations.

