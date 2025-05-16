Left Menu

Freedom from Chains: Bonded Labourers Rescued in Maharashtra

Authorities rescued 69 bonded labourers, including minors, in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, arresting three individuals for exploitation. The victims were forced into labor at sheep farms and stone cutting. The raid, initiated by activists' tip-off, led to freeing the workers, now returned to their villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:04 IST
Freedom from Chains: Bonded Labourers Rescued in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, 69 bonded labourers, including minors, have been liberated by authorities, with three individuals apprehended for their exploitation, a spokesperson reported on Friday. These labourers were coerced into stone cutting and working on sheep farms under harsh conditions.

Following an activist tip-off, officials conducted rescues on Thursday, with Sandeep Harmalkar from the local labour department noting the initial operation freed 16 individuals as part of a larger success. All victims have been safely returned to Palghar district.

Dr. Kunal Sonawane, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Sangamner, confirmed arrests of three suspects, while efforts to locate the remaining perpetrators continue. The exploitation involved forcing children into strenuous labor, subjecting them to physical and mental abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025