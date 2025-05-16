Freedom from Chains: Bonded Labourers Rescued in Maharashtra
Authorities rescued 69 bonded labourers, including minors, in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, arresting three individuals for exploitation. The victims were forced into labor at sheep farms and stone cutting. The raid, initiated by activists' tip-off, led to freeing the workers, now returned to their villages.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, 69 bonded labourers, including minors, have been liberated by authorities, with three individuals apprehended for their exploitation, a spokesperson reported on Friday. These labourers were coerced into stone cutting and working on sheep farms under harsh conditions.
Following an activist tip-off, officials conducted rescues on Thursday, with Sandeep Harmalkar from the local labour department noting the initial operation freed 16 individuals as part of a larger success. All victims have been safely returned to Palghar district.
Dr. Kunal Sonawane, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Sangamner, confirmed arrests of three suspects, while efforts to locate the remaining perpetrators continue. The exploitation involved forcing children into strenuous labor, subjecting them to physical and mental abuse.
