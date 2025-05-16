Cross-Border Clashes: Security Forces Neutralize Militants in Manipur
Security forces in Manipur's Chandel district engaged in a gunfight with militants, resulting in the death of ten insurgents. Twelve firearms, including AK-47s and a rocket-propelled grenade, were recovered. The operation aimed to curb cross-border insurgent activities near the Indo-Myanmar border, maintaining regional peace and stability.
In a significant counter-insurgency operation, security forces in Manipur's Chandel district successfully neutralized ten militants earlier this week.
Operating near the volatile Indo-Myanmar border, the forces engaged in a gunfight, recovering an arsenal that included AK-47 rifles and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher.
According to Defence sources, the crackdown aimed to thwart potential cross-border insurgent activities. Authorities have ramped up surveillance efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, in collaboration with civil and intelligence agencies.
