Caught in the Web: Fake Marketing Scheme Targeting Defence Personnel Unraveled
Om Prakash Sanwaria, accused of operating a fraudulent marketing company, was arrested in southwest Delhi. He targeted defence personnel, exploiting their frequent transfers for financial scams. His arrest followed a complaint by a duped serviceman, leading police to uncover multiple fraud cases linked to him.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, a 46-year-old man accused of orchestrating a massive marketing scam has been apprehended in southwest Delhi. Om Prakash Sanwaria was operating a fake marketing company that primarily targeted defence personnel for fraud.
Sanwaria, implicated in at least ten fraud-related cases spanning several Indian states, was captured following a complaint by a defence serviceman who lost Rs 19 lakh in the scam, Deputy Commissioner Surendra Choudhary confirmed. The victim had been enticed by an offer on an e-commerce platform, lured with the promise of a discounted SUV.
Efforts intensified after the complaint was filed, with authorities tracing finance trails and deploying surveillance to pinpoint Sanwaria's whereabouts. Eventually, through local intelligence, police arrested him near a temple in Delhi. Further inquiries seek to uncover the extent of his fraudulent activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Students Challenge Texas Gov. Abbott and UT Austin Over Arrests at Pro-Palestinian Rally
Tragedy at Illegal Liquor Shop: Arrests in Murder Case
Delhi Police Crack Hit-and-Run, Arrest Property Dealer
Hotel Inferno: Arrests Made in Kolkata Blaze Tragedy
Arrest and Alliances: Philippines Navigates Tensions with China Amid Election Surveillance Incident