Caught in the Web: Fake Marketing Scheme Targeting Defence Personnel Unraveled

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, a 46-year-old man accused of orchestrating a massive marketing scam has been apprehended in southwest Delhi. Om Prakash Sanwaria was operating a fake marketing company that primarily targeted defence personnel for fraud.

Sanwaria, implicated in at least ten fraud-related cases spanning several Indian states, was captured following a complaint by a defence serviceman who lost Rs 19 lakh in the scam, Deputy Commissioner Surendra Choudhary confirmed. The victim had been enticed by an offer on an e-commerce platform, lured with the promise of a discounted SUV.

Efforts intensified after the complaint was filed, with authorities tracing finance trails and deploying surveillance to pinpoint Sanwaria's whereabouts. Eventually, through local intelligence, police arrested him near a temple in Delhi. Further inquiries seek to uncover the extent of his fraudulent activities.

