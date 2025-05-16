Left Menu

Caught in the Web: Fake Marketing Scheme Targeting Defence Personnel Unraveled

Om Prakash Sanwaria, accused of operating a fraudulent marketing company, was arrested in southwest Delhi. He targeted defence personnel, exploiting their frequent transfers for financial scams. His arrest followed a complaint by a duped serviceman, leading police to uncover multiple fraud cases linked to him.

Updated: 16-05-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:36 IST
  • India

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, a 46-year-old man accused of orchestrating a massive marketing scam has been apprehended in southwest Delhi. Om Prakash Sanwaria was operating a fake marketing company that primarily targeted defence personnel for fraud.

Sanwaria, implicated in at least ten fraud-related cases spanning several Indian states, was captured following a complaint by a defence serviceman who lost Rs 19 lakh in the scam, Deputy Commissioner Surendra Choudhary confirmed. The victim had been enticed by an offer on an e-commerce platform, lured with the promise of a discounted SUV.

Efforts intensified after the complaint was filed, with authorities tracing finance trails and deploying surveillance to pinpoint Sanwaria's whereabouts. Eventually, through local intelligence, police arrested him near a temple in Delhi. Further inquiries seek to uncover the extent of his fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

