Collision on Jammu-Srinagar Highway: Close Call for Ghulam Ahmed Mir

A convoy escort vehicle of Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir collided with a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, injuring two cops. Mir was unharmed in the incident. The accident occurred near Peerah, and both injured officers are stable following treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:38 IST
Collision
  • Country:
  • India

A terrifying accident unfolded on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when a vehicle escorting Congress national general secretary Ghulam Ahmed Mir collided with a truck.

The incident took place near Peerah as the convoy traveled from Jammu towards Srinagar.

Although Mir emerged unscathed, two police officers were injured and are currently in stable condition after receiving medical attention, according to Ramban's Senior Superintendent of Police, Kulbir Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

