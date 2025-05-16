Left Menu

U.S. and Iran: Racing Against Time for Nuclear Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the urgency of reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran, indicating that Iran has the U.S.'s proposal and must act swiftly to prevent negative outcomes. This follows Trump's earlier statement about the proximity of a deal between the two nations.

U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted the pressing need for Iran to act on the nuclear agreement proposed by his administration. Speaking on Friday, he stressed that Iran has the proposal and must act swiftly.

The President remarked, 'They have a proposal. More importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad—something bad's going to happen,' aboard Air Force One as he left the United Arab Emirates.

Trump's comments come a day after he suggested that Washington and Tehran were nearing a nuclear deal, underscoring the growing urgency in diplomatic negotiations between the two nations.

