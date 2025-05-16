Karnataka Set to Receive Electric Buses Under PM E-Drive Initiative Backed by Centre

In a major step toward revolutionising public transport in India, the Government of Karnataka has formally submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Heavy Industries requesting the allocation of electric buses under the central government's flagship PM E-Drive initiative. The proposal, submitted by Karnataka’s Transport Minister Shri Ramalinga Reddy, highlights the pressing need to enhance urban public transport systems in key metropolitan and tier-2 cities of the state.

The PM E-Drive scheme, designed to transform public mobility infrastructure across India, is an ambitious effort launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It aims to deploy 14,028 electric buses across major urban centres and includes critical support for charging infrastructure, bus depots, and vehicle servicing capabilities.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy Extends Full Support to Karnataka

Responding promptly and positively to Karnataka’s proposal, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy assured full cooperation and assistance from the Centre. Following a high-level meeting with senior ministry officials, the Union Minister confirmed that the process of allocating electric buses is actively underway and that Karnataka will receive its share in a phased and prioritised manner.

“I will ensure that Karnataka receives all due support from the Government of India,” said Minister Kumaraswamy. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we are transforming public mobility across India. Karnataka will definitely receive buses under PM E-Drive.”

Integrated Planning for Infrastructure and Operations

The intergovernmental discussions extended beyond the allocation of electric buses. Both the central and Karnataka state governments delved into the implementation frameworks needed to support this rollout. This includes the establishment of:

Advanced charging infrastructure to reduce downtime and improve fleet turnaround times.

Modernised bus depots capable of servicing electric vehicle fleets.

Maintenance protocols and skilled workforce training to sustain long-term operations.

The Centre and the state are also exploring public-private partnership (PPP) models to speed up infrastructure development and to ensure financial viability and scalability of the initiative in Karnataka’s urban landscape.

PM E-Drive: A Green Leap Toward India’s Mobility Future

The PM E-Drive initiative has been allocated an impressive budget outlay of ₹10,900 crore for the two-year period from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2026. The goal is to overhaul India’s city bus networks with clean, emission-free electric vehicles, which are expected to significantly reduce air pollution, operating costs, and the carbon footprint of urban transportation.

Minister Kumaraswamy stated, “We are not just distributing buses — we are building a cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive transport future for the people of India. Karnataka Transport Minister Shri Ramalinga Reddy has my full cooperation and that of the Ministry.”

A Model for Other States to Follow

Karnataka’s proactive stance and the Centre’s assured backing could serve as a template for other Indian states looking to transition to electric mobility. The alignment between state-level needs and central vision underlines a collaborative governance model focused on sustainable development and citizen-centric transport policies.

With the upcoming rollout, cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Mangaluru are expected to be among the first beneficiaries, setting the stage for modern, efficient, and green public transport systems.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has reaffirmed its commitment to working hand-in-hand with all states to make the PM E-Drive mission a transformative success across the nation.