Record Fine for Anglican Water Highlights Industry Failures

Britain's Anglican Water has come under intense scrutiny following a £1.4 million fine over drinking water contamination, marking a significant scandal in an industry marred by environmental failures and public outcry.

The government is poised to review the privatised water sector's environmental performance amid rising bills and years of under-investment, leading to continual sewage spills into rivers and seas, with results due this summer.

Anglican Water, servicing eastern England, confessed to using unapproved plastic-based products in their pipework, affecting 1.3 million people in 2021, and pleaded guilty. Environment Minister Steve Reed condemned the incident as an unacceptable disgrace.

