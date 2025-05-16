Lesotho Highlands Water Project Contractor Suspended Over Wastewater Violations

The Department of Water and Sanitation of South Africa has raised alarm over serious environmental breaches by a key contractor on the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase 2 (LHWP2), an ambitious transboundary water infrastructure initiative currently under construction in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The contractor in question, Kopano Ke Matla (KKM), tasked with constructing the Polihali Transfer Tunnel—a vital component of the LHWP2—was suspended from site operations by the Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) after multiple warnings regarding wastewater mismanagement were ignored.

Environmental Non-Compliance Triggers Action

According to official sources, the Department of Water and Sanitation convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday with the South African delegation to the Lesotho Highlands Water Commission (LHWC) and the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) to assess the breach and map out the next steps.

Reports indicated that KKM repeatedly failed to meet wastewater treatment standards, discharging raw effluent into nearby watercourses during tunneling activities. These discharges posed significant risks to local ecosystems and communities dependent on the water resources.

Despite several Non-Conformance Reports and environmental warnings, KKM did not implement adequate corrective measures, prompting the LHDA to issue a targeted suspension of works associated with the Polihali Transfer Tunnel.

Suspension Affects Workforce, Not Overall Schedule

The suspension, though significant, does not equate to a project-wide shutdown, as confirmed by the Department of Water and Sanitation. Rather, it is a contractual enforcement mechanism aimed at restoring compliance and upholding environmental, health, and safety standards on a regionally vital infrastructure project.

As a result of the site suspension, approximately 1,300 workers were sent home, a move described by authorities as precautionary, intended to prevent further environmental damage and ensure worker safety during the interim.

The LHDA continues to implement interim containment and treatment solutions to mitigate ongoing environmental risks while longer-term upgrades to wastewater infrastructure are pursued.

Deadline for Remedial Action

Kopano Ke Matla has been given until 26 May 2025 to present a detailed remedial action plan and compliance roadmap. This plan must include:

Clear and achievable milestones.

Interim measures to curb effluent discharge.

A timeline for restoring full compliance with environmental obligations.

Failure to meet these expectations could result in further punitive actions, although current assessments suggest that the tunnel’s construction remains ahead of schedule, and the setback is not expected to delay the overall project timeline.

Continued Work on Other Components

Work continues unabated in other areas of LHWP2, particularly in the Polihali and Katse zones, ensuring project momentum is maintained. The Department emphasized that reinforced monitoring protocols are now in place, led by the South African delegation, the TCTA, and LHDA to ensure no recurrence of non-compliance.

Overview of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase 2

The LHWP Phase 2 is a major binational infrastructure venture aimed at enhancing water security for South Africa while promoting development in Lesotho. Key components include:

The construction of a 165-meter-high Concrete Faced Rockfill Dam at Polihali, located downstream of the Khubelu and Sengu (Orange) River confluence.

A 38-kilometer concrete-lined gravity tunnel linking the new Polihali reservoir to the existing Katse reservoir.

Associated works such as the Senqu River Bridge, accommodation facilities, telecommunications infrastructure, and power lines to support project operations and local development.

This project builds on the achievements of Phase 1, aiming to boost the volume of water transferred to South Africa’s Vaal River system while also generating hydropower and economic opportunities for Lesotho.

Government Commitment to Environmental Safeguards

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina emphasized the critical importance of upholding environmental standards throughout the construction process. “This measure is not just about contractual obligations; it’s about protecting the region’s water resources, communities, and the workforce engaged in this project,” she said in a statement.

Going forward, both the Department of Water and Sanitation and project partners will intensify site inspections and enforcement to ensure environmental protection remains integral to LHWP2 implementation.