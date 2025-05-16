Corruption Scandal Unveiled in School Construction Project
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a case against a teacher and contractor in Jammu and Kashmir for misappropriating funds and using substandard materials in a school construction project. The investigation revealed financial losses due to procedural violations and personal gains for those involved.
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated legal action against a teacher and contractor accused of financial misconduct in a school building project in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.
Sajjad Hussain, the in-charge headmaster at Government Middle School Jandreli, and contractor Abdul Aziz have been implicated under the Prevention of Corruption Act, following an inquiry prompted by reports from the Director of School Education in Jammu.
The investigation revealed the release of Rs 11.50 lakh in funds for the school's construction during 2016-17, with subsequent findings of flawed construction and significant procedural breaches. Financial irregularities and losses to the government due to substandard work were also reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mixed Results for Equity Mutual Funds in March 2025: A Deep Dive
Equity Surge: Indian Mutual Funds See Rs 25k Cr Inflow as Debt Outflows Persist
Trump Administration Settles Lawsuit Over Maine Nutrition Funds
Govt must come up with clear timeline, allocate funds for conducting caste survey at earliest with transparency: CWC resolution.
Hawaii lawmakers pass legislation raising a tax on hotel rooms to generate funds to cope with climate change, reports AP.