Left Menu

Fugitive Convict Captured After 16-Year Run

Mohammad Malik, convicted in a 1997 murder case linked to a stabbing incident in Tihar Jail, was recaptured after evading authorities for 16 years. He had jumped parole in 2009, changed his identity, and started a new life in Bihar before being apprehended by Delhi Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:47 IST
Fugitive Convict Captured After 16-Year Run
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI): Delhi Police have successfully captured Mohammad Malik, a life convict who evaded arrest for 16 years after absconding while on parole. Malik, originally from Nawada, Bihar, was involved in a notorious 1997 murder case at Tihar Jail and jumped parole in 2009.

The convict fled after being granted a brief parole and managed to evade capture by changing his identity. After arriving in Delhi in 1982 for work, he gradually became involved in criminal activities, which culminated in his conviction for murder in 2005. Malik's history includes a 1996 robbery arrest that landed him in Tihar Jail, where he and associates committed a fatal attack on fellow inmates.

Delhi Police located Malik in Bihar following a concerted effort to track down absconding convicts. His recapture on May 14 marks the end of a long search, highlighting the ongoing challenges law enforcement faces with fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025