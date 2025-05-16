Fugitive Convict Captured After 16-Year Run

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI): Delhi Police have successfully captured Mohammad Malik, a life convict who evaded arrest for 16 years after absconding while on parole. Malik, originally from Nawada, Bihar, was involved in a notorious 1997 murder case at Tihar Jail and jumped parole in 2009.

The convict fled after being granted a brief parole and managed to evade capture by changing his identity. After arriving in Delhi in 1982 for work, he gradually became involved in criminal activities, which culminated in his conviction for murder in 2005. Malik's history includes a 1996 robbery arrest that landed him in Tihar Jail, where he and associates committed a fatal attack on fellow inmates.

Delhi Police located Malik in Bihar following a concerted effort to track down absconding convicts. His recapture on May 14 marks the end of a long search, highlighting the ongoing challenges law enforcement faces with fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)