Unexpected Leadership Shift at Novo Nordisk

Negotiations regarding a CEO change at Novo Nordisk have been ongoing for several weeks, according to Board Chair Helge Lund in a statement to Reuters.

Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, the outgoing Chief Executive, admitted in an interview with Danish broadcaster TV2 that the announcement took him by surprise as he had not anticipated the move.

Jorgensen noted that he was briefed on the decision only recently, indicating a sudden shift in leadership direction for the pharmaceutical giant.

