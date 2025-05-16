Left Menu

Unexpected Leadership Shift at Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is undergoing a change in its CEO, as confirmed by discussions between the company and its controlling foundation. Outgoing CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen expressed surprise at the decision, revealing he was informed only recently.

16-05-2025
Negotiations regarding a CEO change at Novo Nordisk have been ongoing for several weeks, according to Board Chair Helge Lund in a statement to Reuters.

Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, the outgoing Chief Executive, admitted in an interview with Danish broadcaster TV2 that the announcement took him by surprise as he had not anticipated the move.

Jorgensen noted that he was briefed on the decision only recently, indicating a sudden shift in leadership direction for the pharmaceutical giant.

