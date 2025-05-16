Himachal Pradesh Enhances Pension for Ex-Servicemen

The government of Himachal Pradesh has instituted a 40% increase in the pensions allotted to ex-servicemen and their widows, known as Veer Naris, according to officials from the Sainik Welfare Department, reported on Friday.

This adjustment raises the monthly pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. Additionally, for those who retired voluntarily before 1987, their monthly benefit has increased by Rs 2,000, as per official statements.

Brigadier Madansheel Sharma, the Director of the Sainik Welfare Department, announced that a lump sum of Rs 15,000 would be disbursed for the months of April, May, and June, affecting 507 recipients. The budget for these pensions has been raised from a monthly Rs 15,21,000 to Rs 25,35,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)