Tragic Demise in Sarojini Nagar: A Tale of Mental Health Struggles

A man named Ravindra Mehta was found hanging from a tree in Sarojini Nagar, Delhi. The 46-year-old, originally from Uttarakhand, was undergoing mental health treatment. The police suspect suicide, with no foul play indicated by initial investigations. The case is still under further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unsettling incident unfolded in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar as a man identified as Ravindra Mehta, a 46-year-old from Uttarakhand, was discovered hanging from a tree near a taxi stand. Authorities were alerted when a call was made about the tragic scene at Tikona Park NDMC taxi stand.

Upon arrival, police cordoned off the area and transported Mehta to Safdarjung Hospital. He was declared dead on arrival and subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination. Mehta, an Upper Division Clerk in his village's gram panchayat office, had been battling mental health issues recently and was visiting Delhi for medical consultation.

According to his wife's statement, Mehta had been unwell, prompting their trip to Chanakyapuri. Surveillance footage reveals Mehta walking alone with a plastic bag near the incident site. Officers currently suspect suicide, ruling out initial foul play, as further investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

