Cab Driver's Liquor Discount Rage Leads to Crash

A drunk cab driver crashed into a liquor store after being denied a beer discount, leaving one staff injured. Police intervened, but no charges were filed following a compromise between the driver and the shop operator. The incident occurred at Shyam Wines, Sector 48.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:51 IST
A cab driver, reportedly under the influence, crashed his vehicle into a liquor store in Sector 44 after being denied a discount on beer, police reported on Friday.

The incident resulted in a store employee sustaining injuries, while a security guard narrowly avoided harm, officials stated. Though arrested by police, the driver avoided legal repercussions after reaching a compromise with the shop's management.

The altercation occurred at Shyam Wines, Sector 48, following the driver and his friend's consumption of beer in their vehicle, leading to a tense situation that escalated into the driver ramming his car into the store's entrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

