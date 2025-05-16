Cab Driver's Liquor Discount Rage Leads to Crash
A drunk cab driver crashed into a liquor store after being denied a beer discount, leaving one staff injured. Police intervened, but no charges were filed following a compromise between the driver and the shop operator. The incident occurred at Shyam Wines, Sector 48.
- Country:
- India
A cab driver, reportedly under the influence, crashed his vehicle into a liquor store in Sector 44 after being denied a discount on beer, police reported on Friday.
The incident resulted in a store employee sustaining injuries, while a security guard narrowly avoided harm, officials stated. Though arrested by police, the driver avoided legal repercussions after reaching a compromise with the shop's management.
The altercation occurred at Shyam Wines, Sector 48, following the driver and his friend's consumption of beer in their vehicle, leading to a tense situation that escalated into the driver ramming his car into the store's entrance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cab driver
- liquor store
- discount
- beer
- crash
- incident
- police
- compromise
- injury
- Shyam Wines
ALSO READ
Four persons killed as their car rams into road divider in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh: police.
Delhi Police Crack Hit-and-Run, Arrest Property Dealer
Tragic Incident in Newcastle: Indian-Origin Family Found Dead
BSF and Punjab Police Thwart Amritsar Terror Plot; Weapons Cache Seized
University professor held over forcible namaz recital by students at NSS camp in Chhattisgarh: Police.