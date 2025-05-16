Cab Driver's Liquor Discount Rage Leads to Crash

A cab driver, reportedly under the influence, crashed his vehicle into a liquor store in Sector 44 after being denied a discount on beer, police reported on Friday.

The incident resulted in a store employee sustaining injuries, while a security guard narrowly avoided harm, officials stated. Though arrested by police, the driver avoided legal repercussions after reaching a compromise with the shop's management.

The altercation occurred at Shyam Wines, Sector 48, following the driver and his friend's consumption of beer in their vehicle, leading to a tense situation that escalated into the driver ramming his car into the store's entrance.

