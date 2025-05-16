Fatal Hit-and-Run on NH-731: Two Lives Lost

In a tragic incident on NH-731, two men were killed when a motorcycle they were riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle. The collision occurred around 2:15 a.m., as per police reports.

The victims, identified as Raghubeer from Chapraua village and Ravindra Pal from Akbarabad, were heading back home after attending a dinner in Pilibhit. A speeding vehicle hit their bike near Tikri Mafi village, leading to their immediate deaths on the road.

Upon receiving news of the accident, Bisalpur Station House Officer Sanjeev Shukla and Crime Inspector Vinod Sharma arrived at the scene for an on-spot investigation. The deceased were identified through documents recovered nearby, and family members were notified. Sub-Inspector KP Singh noted that neither of the men wore helmets. Further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)