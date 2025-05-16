Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Conferred 58th Jnanpith Award by President Murmu

In a grand ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on May 16, 2025, the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, presented the 58th Jnanpith Award to eminent Sanskrit scholar and spiritual luminary Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Ji. The event marked a significant celebration of Indian literature, culture, and intellectual tradition.

Celebrating India’s Literary Torchbearers

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu extended her warm congratulations to Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Ji, lauding his monumental contributions to Sanskrit literature and Indian philosophy. She acknowledged his rare blend of spiritual depth, literary genius, and commitment to social upliftment.

The President also conveyed her congratulations to the renowned poet and lyricist Gulzar, who was a co-recipient of the award but could not attend the function due to health concerns. Expressing her best wishes for his speedy recovery, the President praised Gulzar’s lasting influence on Indian art and literature, noting his work as a mirror of India's emotional landscape.

Literature as a Unifying Force

Highlighting the role of literature in nation-building, the President emphasized its power to awaken and unite societies. She referenced India’s rich literary legacy from ancient sages like Valmiki, Vyas, and Kalidasa to modern literary titans like Rabindranath Tagore. Quoting the timeless patriotic song "Vande Mataram" by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, she noted how literature has long stirred the national consciousness and continues to shape India’s collective identity.

She underlined that India’s journey—from the social reform movements of the 19th century to the independence struggle of the 20th century—was deeply influenced by writers and poets who forged unity and awakened national spirit through their pen.

Applauding the Bharatiya Jnanpith Trust

The President commended the Bharatiya Jnanpith Trust for its steadfast dedication to honoring exceptional literary figures from diverse Indian languages since the award's inception in 1965. She noted the Trust’s pivotal role in preserving linguistic heritage, promoting literary excellence, and maintaining the dignity of the Jnanpith Award through a rigorous and respectful selection process.

Honoring Women Litterateurs

In her address, the President paid homage to the legacy of past women recipients of the Jnanpith Award, including Ashapurna Devi, Amrita Pritam, Mahadevi Verma, Qurratul-Ain Haider, Mahasweta Devi, Indira Goswami, Krishna Sobti, and Pratibha Ray. These writers, she said, have illuminated the Indian literary landscape with their nuanced understanding and empathetic portrayal of Indian society and tradition.

She encouraged Indian women, especially the youth, to draw inspiration from these literary icons and contribute actively to literature, enriching the nation’s cultural and intellectual discourse.

A Tribute to Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Ji

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, who has been blind since early childhood, is celebrated not only as a profound Sanskrit scholar and prolific writer but also as a revered religious leader and social reformer. A polyglot and a polymath, he has authored more than 100 books and scriptures, including commentaries on sacred Hindu texts such as the Ramcharitmanas, the Bhagavad Gita, and the Vedas.

President Murmu described Rambhadracharya Ji as an embodiment of intellectual brilliance and spiritual vision, noting that he has triumphed over physical limitations with inner strength and divine insight. His institution, the Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Handicapped University in Uttar Pradesh, stands as a testament to his commitment to empowering the differently-abled through education and spiritual guidance.

The President concluded by expressing confidence that his life story will continue to inspire future generations to strive for excellence, uphold moral values, and contribute meaningfully to literary and social progress.

Legacy of the Jnanpith Award

Instituted in 1961 and first awarded in 1965, the Jnanpith Award is the highest literary honor in India, given annually to authors for outstanding contributions to literature in any of the languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. With its rich history and revered legacy, the award celebrates the linguistic and cultural diversity of India and honors the visionaries who enrich its literary heritage.

The 58th Jnanpith Award ceremony was not just a tribute to two great minds—Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and Gulzar—but also a celebration of India’s enduring literary spirit that continues to illuminate and uplift.