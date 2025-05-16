Tragedy in Sargodha: Prominent Ahmadi Doctor Fatally Attacked

In a tragic turn of events in Sargodha, a prominent gastroenterologist from the Ahmadi community, Dr Sheikh Mahmood, was reportedly shot dead due to his faith. The attack occurred at a private hospital and marks the third killing of Ahmadi professionals in Punjab within two months.

Authorities stated that a young man, identified as the suspect, entered Dr Mahmood's clinic and opened fire, severely injuring him. Despite urgent medical attention, the respected doctor succumbed to his wounds. Reverend voices within the community have pointed fingers at the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for fomenting such hostility.

The Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan (JAP) urged the government to take significant steps to safeguard the Ahmadiyya community. In the wake of this tragedy, calls grow louder for a swift investigation to bring the perpetrator to justice. Dr Mahmood leaves behind a grieving family and a community clamoring for their safety.

