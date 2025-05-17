Left Menu

First Mexican National Indicted in U.S. for Cartel Support

A 39-year-old Mexican woman, Maria Del Rosario Navarro, has been indicted in the U.S. for aiding the CJNG cartel, considered a terrorist group. She faces various charges, including firearm trafficking and conspiracy. Her arrest marks a significant collaboration between U.S. and Mexican authorities, aiming to curb organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 00:04 IST
A landmark case unfolds as Maria Del Rosario Navarro, a 39-year-old Mexican national, becomes the first to be indicted in the United States for providing support to a foreign terrorist organization. The indictment comes from allegations of supplying grenades to the CJNG cartel, recently classified as a terrorist group.

According to the Department of Justice, Navarro's activities also encompassed smuggling, gun trafficking, and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Her arrest came through a cooperative effort between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement, underscoring international collaboration against organized crime.

The case highlights the U.S.'s tough stance on combating terrorism and migration issues. Thousands of individuals in similar circumstances are facing deportation, as countries in Latin America join forces to tackle these growing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

