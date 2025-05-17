Left Menu

Major Reshuffle in AGMUT Cadre: Delhi Bureaucrats Transferred

In a significant reshuffle by the home ministry, several top bureaucrats of the Delhi government, including additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries, have been transferred to other states and Union Territories. The move affects officers from the AGMUT cadre and involves changes across various departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 00:28 IST
Major Reshuffle in AGMUT Cadre: Delhi Bureaucrats Transferred
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant reshuffle occurred within the Delhi government as key bureaucrats, including two additional chief secretaries and a principal secretary, were reassigned to different states and Union Territories. The home ministry's decision on Friday involved officers from the AGMUT cadre, highlighting substantial administrative changes.

Ashish Chandra Verma, the 1994 batch IAS officer serving as additional chief secretary of the Finance and Revenue departments, has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Anil Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary of Environment and Forest, will also move to Jammu and Kashmir, with Principal Secretary Sudhir Kumar heading to Mizoram. Singh and Kumar belong to the 1995 and 1999 batches, respectively.

Furthermore, the Delhi government executed interdepartmental transfers, with prominent shifts including Bipul Pathak now holding additional responsibilities and Prashant Goyal transitioning to oversee Urban Development. This reshuffle underscores the dynamic administrative landscape within the AGMUT cadre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

