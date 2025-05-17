Defense Challenges Credibility in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial

In a Manhattan federal court, the defense team for Sean 'Diddy' Combs worked to undermine the testimony of his ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, in his ongoing sex trafficking trial. Ventura, known as Cassie, alleges that Combs raped her and coerced her into attending drug-fueled sex parties.

Combs, aged 55, faces serious felony charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. Ventura provided tearful testimony about her abusive relationship with Combs, describing instances of physical and emotional harm. The defense presented text messages intending to indicate a continued consensual relationship post-alleged rape.

The trial, drawing significant media attention due to Combs' stature, may last up to two months. It includes allegations from a civil lawsuit, witness accounts, and evidence of drug-related activity. Combs' legal team argues against the credibility of Ventura's claims, while the prosecution remains firm on their case.

