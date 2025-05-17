U.N. Urges Swift Action on Gaza Aid Plan

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher urged on Friday that no time should be wasted on an alternative U.S.-backed proposal for delivering aid to Gaza. Fletcher pointed to the U.N.'s existing, proven plan, highlighting 160,000 pallets of relief ready to enter the Palestinian enclave immediately.

"To those proposing an alternative modality for aid distribution, let's not waste time. We already have a plan," Fletcher asserted in a statement. His comments came as Israel marked the 75th consecutive day of blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The ongoing crisis in Gaza necessitates rapid action and Fletcher's call underscores the urgency to prioritize the U.N.'s prepared aid operations over new propositions. This highlights the challenges in navigating geopolitical hurdles in humanitarian crises.

