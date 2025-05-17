Tragedy at the Las Vegas Gym: A Fatal Shooting Leaves Community Reeling

A tragic event unfolded at a Las Vegas gym on Friday afternoon, resulting in two fatalities and leaving at least three others injured, authorities reported.

The Las Vegas Athletic Club became a scene of chaos as gunfire erupted, claiming the life of one individual before the police engaged and shot the suspect outside. The suspect later died at a hospital, according to an official post from the police department.

The injured were quickly transported to local hospitals, with one reported in critical condition. Witnesses recounted the horrifying ordeal, with one describing shattered glass and frantic escapes. The investigation into the motive continues as the community mourns the loss and questions the sudden violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)