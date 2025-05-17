Tragedy at the Las Vegas Gym: A Fatal Shooting Leaves Community Reeling
A shooting at a Las Vegas gym resulted in two deaths, including the suspect, and injured three others. The suspect, armed with a gun, was shot by police and later died at the hospital. The motive remains under investigation. Witnesses describe the terrifying scene as gunfire erupted inside the gym.
A tragic event unfolded at a Las Vegas gym on Friday afternoon, resulting in two fatalities and leaving at least three others injured, authorities reported.
The Las Vegas Athletic Club became a scene of chaos as gunfire erupted, claiming the life of one individual before the police engaged and shot the suspect outside. The suspect later died at a hospital, according to an official post from the police department.
The injured were quickly transported to local hospitals, with one reported in critical condition. Witnesses recounted the horrifying ordeal, with one describing shattered glass and frantic escapes. The investigation into the motive continues as the community mourns the loss and questions the sudden violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)