Delhi High Court Dismisses Jasmine Shah's Petition

The Delhi High Court allowed AAP leader Jasmine Shah to withdraw his petition against an order prohibiting him from acting as vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi. The petition was deemed unnecessary, with the Delhi government affirming Shah's removal was appropriate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:59 IST
The Delhi High Court has permitted Jasmine Shah, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, to retract his petition against a city government directive that barred him from fulfilling his role as vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi.

Earlier this month, Justice Sachin Datta noted that the petition was vacated due to its withdrawal. As per the Delhi government's counsel, the petition became irrelevant as the authority's position was that Shah was justifiably removed.

Shah's petition contested the November 17, 2022, directive, alleging misuse of power against him. Considered an architect of Delhi's electric vehicle policy, Shah held a Cabinet minister's rank with associated benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

