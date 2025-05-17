Haryana YouTuber Arrested in Espionage Scandal

In a significant development, Haryana police announced the arrest of a YouTuber, Jyoti, on espionage charges. The arrest took place in New Aggarsain Extension, Hisar, and involved charges under the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This arrest follows the detention of a 25-year-old post-grad student, Devender Singh, from the Guhla area of Kaithal district. Singh was reportedly linked to Pakistani intelligence operatives and faced charges after sharing images of weapons on social media.

Additionally, Nauman Ilahi, a 24-year-old from Panipat district, was apprehended for allegedly providing sensitive information to parties in Pakistan. These events underscore heightened vigilance against potential threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)