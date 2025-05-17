Left Menu

Haryana YouTuber Arrested in Espionage Scandal

A Haryana-based YouTuber named Jyoti has been arrested on espionage charges. This occurred shortly after another arrest involving a student with alleged ties to Pakistani intelligence. The cases underline increasing scrutiny on national security and the potential involvement of individuals in disseminating sensitive information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:49 IST
Haryana YouTuber Arrested in Espionage Scandal
YouTuber
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Haryana police announced the arrest of a YouTuber, Jyoti, on espionage charges. The arrest took place in New Aggarsain Extension, Hisar, and involved charges under the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This arrest follows the detention of a 25-year-old post-grad student, Devender Singh, from the Guhla area of Kaithal district. Singh was reportedly linked to Pakistani intelligence operatives and faced charges after sharing images of weapons on social media.

Additionally, Nauman Ilahi, a 24-year-old from Panipat district, was apprehended for allegedly providing sensitive information to parties in Pakistan. These events underscore heightened vigilance against potential threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025