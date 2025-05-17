Maharashtra Gears Up for Monsoon: Safety Measures in Full Swing

The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, in his capacity as Thane District Guardian Minister, has issued a directive for all concerned agencies to prioritize public safety as the monsoon season approaches.

During a recent review meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority, Shinde emphasized the state government's commitment to the welfare of the common people. Measures highlighted included rigorous drain cleaning, conducting structural audits, removal of hazardous hoardings, quick pothole repairs, and securing uncovered manholes.

Shinde also advocated for coordination between Railways and municipal bodies to ensure efficient drainage systems, mandate tree pruning, and care for dilapidated schools. Preparation of temporary shelters, alternative arrangements for flood-prone villages, and deployment of NDRF teams in Thane were part of the strategic plan.

