Bangladesh Bolsters Border Security with New Floating Outpost
Bangladesh has established a floating border outpost in the Sundarban area near the Indian frontier to enhance patrol and surveillance efforts. This strategic move aims to curb smuggling and other border crimes through the waterways, marking the third such unit by the Border Guard Bangladesh.
In a significant development on Saturday, Bangladesh inaugurated a floating border outpost in the Sundarban region near the Indian boundary to strengthen patrol and surveillance via waterways.
Established at the confluence of the Roymongol River and Boyesing Canal, this is the third such installation by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The outpost aims to curb criminal activities such as smuggling and human trafficking and was officially opened by retired Lieutenant General Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.
Bangladesh and India share an extensive border, with about 180 kilometers of riverine boundary. The new outpost signals an intensified effort to maintain security in these challenging wetland and riverine areas.
