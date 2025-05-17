Left Menu

Generous Aid: UP's CM Yogi Adityanath Supports Thousands in Need

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has distributed over Rs 1344 crore in financial aid during 2024-25, assisting 66,874 people. This includes cancer and kidney patients, fire victims, and more. Aid was facilitated through various platforms, including Janata Darshan, letters, and personal appeals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:26 IST
  • India

In a commendable gesture, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has disbursed financial aid exceeding Rs 1344 crore, benefiting 66,874 beneficiaries in the fiscal year 2024-25, according to a state government release issued on Saturday.

The comprehensive support package included Rs 166 crore allocated towards the treatment and support for 7,570 cancer patients, alongside Rs 33.12 crore for 1,729 kidney patients.

Apart from medical assistance, aid was also provided for fire accident victims, dependents of the deceased, and in support of marriage expenses for daughters and educational needs, with assistance extended through appeals and public interactions, underscoring the state government's commitment to welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

