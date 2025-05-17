Left Menu

Italian Foreign Minister Urges Ceasefire in Gaza

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has called for Israel to cease its military actions in Gaza, emphasizing the need to protect Palestinian civilians. His statement comes amid escalating violence and rising international concerns over the humanitarian impact on Gaza's population.

  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Saturday urged the Israeli government to halt its military operations in Gaza, highlighting the need for Palestinian civilians to be protected from the ongoing violence. Tajani stated, "We have to tell the Israeli government 'that's enough'."

His comments come in response to Israel's military announcement to expand operations in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian health authorities have reported at least 146 deaths in the past 24 hours due to Israeli airstrikes.

Tajani's plea reflects increasing international concern over Israel's offensive following the October 7 Hamas attack that resulted in cross-border hostages. Despite Italy's historical support for Israel, the human toll is causing unrest among European allies.

