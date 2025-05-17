Left Menu

Water Conflict Warnings: PDP Advises Caution Amid Tulbul Barrage Controversy

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has urged caution against remarks by Omar Abdullah advocating the Tulbul Navigation Barrage project. The PDP warns that such statements could inflame tensions between India and Pakistan, stressing the need for peace and dialogue over water-related disputes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Omar Abdullah's call for the revival of the Tulbul Navigation Barrage project, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) cautioned the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister against stirring water conflicts. The PDP warned that such comments might not only spark tensions but also complicate the fragile peace.

The statement from the PDP condemned Abdullah's remarks for their timing and nature, labeling them 'deeply irresponsible.' According to the party, invoking water control issues at this crucial juncture could destabilize the tenuous ceasefire, counteracting efforts geared towards peace.

The PDP reiterated its commitment to peace, stressing that Jammu & Kashmir should foster dialogue between India and Pakistan. It also criticized any attempts to leverage the Indus Water Treaty for political gain as 'dangerous and short-sighted,' emphasizing the need for mature leadership and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

