Cyber Crime Crackdown: Abhay Dwivedi Charged in Child Exploitation Case

A significant breakthrough has emerged in cyber crime enforcement as authorities charge Abhay Dwivedi for allegedly producing and distributing obscene videos of children online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had lodged a complaint, prompting immediate action by the Home Ministry to instruct police intervention, confirmed Circle Officer Abhishek Singh.

Dwivedi, identified as a resident of Kasia Nadirganj, allegedly distributed the illicit content on social media, resulting in charges under the IT Act. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities delve further into crucial aspects of this alarming case.

(With inputs from agencies.)