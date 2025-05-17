Left Menu

Cyber Crime Crackdown: Abhay Dwivedi Charged in Child Exploitation Case

A man named Abhay Dwivedi has been booked for creating and uploading obscene videos involving children online. The case originated from a complaint received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading to action by Cyber Crime Lucknow under the Home Ministry's directives. Investigations continue.

  • Country:
  • India

A significant breakthrough has emerged in cyber crime enforcement as authorities charge Abhay Dwivedi for allegedly producing and distributing obscene videos of children online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had lodged a complaint, prompting immediate action by the Home Ministry to instruct police intervention, confirmed Circle Officer Abhishek Singh.

Dwivedi, identified as a resident of Kasia Nadirganj, allegedly distributed the illicit content on social media, resulting in charges under the IT Act. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities delve further into crucial aspects of this alarming case.

