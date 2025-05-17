Left Menu

Court Denies Bail in COVID-19 Remdesivir Scam Case

A sessions court has denied bail to Sameer Khan, accused of illegal Remdesivir sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Khan's plea referenced a co-accused's bail, but the court cited his potential life sentence charges. Cipla Limited identified unauthorized sales, prompting the ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:42 IST
A sessions court in the region has denied the bail plea of Sameer Khan, who faces allegations of unauthorized selling of Remdesivir medication amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khan has spent over three years in jail, hoping for release on parity with Kishor Gupta, a co-accused granted bail by the Bombay High Court. However, Additional Sessions Judge Abhay Avinash Joglekar rejected Khan's plea, noting his charges may result in life imprisonment.

The prosecution highlighted that Khan unlawfully received payments and coordinated with others to exploit the public during the crisis. Cipla Limited had raised concerns over unauthorized Remdesivir sales, sparking legal action against Khan and others.

Latest News

