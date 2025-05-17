Court Denies Bail in COVID-19 Remdesivir Scam Case
A sessions court has denied bail to Sameer Khan, accused of illegal Remdesivir sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Khan's plea referenced a co-accused's bail, but the court cited his potential life sentence charges. Cipla Limited identified unauthorized sales, prompting the ongoing legal proceedings.
- Country:
- India
A sessions court in the region has denied the bail plea of Sameer Khan, who faces allegations of unauthorized selling of Remdesivir medication amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Khan has spent over three years in jail, hoping for release on parity with Kishor Gupta, a co-accused granted bail by the Bombay High Court. However, Additional Sessions Judge Abhay Avinash Joglekar rejected Khan's plea, noting his charges may result in life imprisonment.
The prosecution highlighted that Khan unlawfully received payments and coordinated with others to exploit the public during the crisis. Cipla Limited had raised concerns over unauthorized Remdesivir sales, sparking legal action against Khan and others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Remdesivir
- bail
- Sameer Khan
- COVID-19
- illegal sale
- pharmaceutical
- Cipla
- bombay court
- forgery
- detention
ALSO READ
CCPA issues notices to 13 online market places like Amazon, Flipkart for illegal sale of walkie-talkies: Govt.
Social media inaction amplifies public perception of pharmaceutical risk
Pharmaceutical Imports Surge Amid Tariff Threats
Major Investments and Legal Battles: The Latest in Health and Pharmaceuticals
Accretion Pharmaceuticals Ltd Launches IPO to Boost Expansion