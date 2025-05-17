Court Denies Bail in COVID-19 Remdesivir Scam Case

A sessions court in the region has denied the bail plea of Sameer Khan, who faces allegations of unauthorized selling of Remdesivir medication amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khan has spent over three years in jail, hoping for release on parity with Kishor Gupta, a co-accused granted bail by the Bombay High Court. However, Additional Sessions Judge Abhay Avinash Joglekar rejected Khan's plea, noting his charges may result in life imprisonment.

The prosecution highlighted that Khan unlawfully received payments and coordinated with others to exploit the public during the crisis. Cipla Limited had raised concerns over unauthorized Remdesivir sales, sparking legal action against Khan and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)