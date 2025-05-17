Operation Ghost SIM: Unraveling a Cross-Border Cybercrime Racket

In a significant crackdown, Assam Police announced the arrest of seven individuals connected to an inter-state racket involved in providing mobile connections to cybercriminals, including operatives in Pakistan. The operation, dubbed 'Operation Ghost SIM,' was executed after crucial intelligence inputs from military sources.

Deputy General of Police Harmeet Singh disclosed this at a press conference, attributing the initial information to the intelligence wing of the Gajraj Corps. This intelligence revealed a cross-border nexus using fake SIM cards to conduct fraudulent activities and anti-national operations.

Raids conducted in Assam, Telangana, and Rajasthan led to these arrests, with authorities seizing a significant haul of 948 SIM cards and other electronic devices. Investigations continue as police scrutinize the involvement of additional suspects linked to the issuance of these SIM cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)