AI Power Surge Revives 'Peaker' Plants Amid Environmental Concerns

A surge in electricity demand from AI data centers is giving new life to aging 'peaker' power plants, facilities designed to provide backup power during energy spikes. In Chicago, such facilities are making a contentious comeback as energy needs outstrip the capabilities of current supplies.

These plants, notorious for higher emission levels due to their fossil-fueled operations, predominantly affect low-income, minority communities, raising environmental justice issues. In the face of soaring power prices, energy companies are rethinking plant retirements, emphasizing economic considerations over environmental impacts.

The return of 'peakers' is particularly impactful in regions like Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, where historical energy production sites are being reactivated. As power demands stretch the grid's capacity, discussions intensify around balancing immediate energy needs with cleaner energy transitions.

