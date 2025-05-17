Left Menu

Brutal Assault in Beed: A Deepening Crisis

A youth named Shivraj Divte was abducted and brutally assaulted with sticks and iron rods in Maharashtra’s Beed district. The incident, captured on video, prompted Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to urge the police to consider invoking MCOCA. Seven arrests have been made. Police continue investigations into the violent attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:53 IST
Brutal Assault in Beed: A Deepening Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A youth named Shivraj Divte was brutally assaulted after being abducted in Beed district, Maharashtra. The incident, which has shocked the community, unfolded in Parali town and was captured on video, subsequently going viral on social media.

The severity of the attack has prompted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to recommend using the stringent MCOCA against those involved. Seven individuals have been apprehended in connection with the crime. The police stated that Divte was attacked with sticks and iron rods but was eventually saved by locals.

Authorities are focused on thoroughly investigating the incident, with Divte having identified a total of ten alleged perpetrators. This disturbing event draws attention to law enforcement challenges in curbing such violent tendencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025