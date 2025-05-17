Brutal Assault in Beed: A Deepening Crisis
A youth named Shivraj Divte was abducted and brutally assaulted with sticks and iron rods in Maharashtra’s Beed district. The incident, captured on video, prompted Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to urge the police to consider invoking MCOCA. Seven arrests have been made. Police continue investigations into the violent attack.
A youth named Shivraj Divte was brutally assaulted after being abducted in Beed district, Maharashtra. The incident, which has shocked the community, unfolded in Parali town and was captured on video, subsequently going viral on social media.
The severity of the attack has prompted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to recommend using the stringent MCOCA against those involved. Seven individuals have been apprehended in connection with the crime. The police stated that Divte was attacked with sticks and iron rods but was eventually saved by locals.
Authorities are focused on thoroughly investigating the incident, with Divte having identified a total of ten alleged perpetrators. This disturbing event draws attention to law enforcement challenges in curbing such violent tendencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
