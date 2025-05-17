Operation Chakra V: Cracking the Ghost SIM Card Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a significant step in combating cybercrime by booking 39 point-of-sales (PoS) operators. These operators are accused of selling 1,100 'ghost SIM cards' to cybercriminals operating from Southeast Asian countries, according to officials on Saturday.

This comes after India's anti-cybercrime unit under the Home Ministry, I4C, monitored SIM cards from Indian telecom operators active in Southeast Asian countries. It was found that 64,000 such SIM cards met criteria for investigation, narrowing down to 84 PoS under suspicion, and finally identifying 39 currently active in creating fraudulent SIMs.

The CBI revealed that these 'ghost SIM cards' were clandestinely used not only to deceive victims but also to establish mule bank accounts. The ongoing initiative, 'Operation Chakra V,' led to the arrest of more than five individuals and searches across multiple states including Assam, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)