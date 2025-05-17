Tragic Blast: Mortar Explosion Claims Life in Assam

A tragic incident unfolded in Assam's Tamulpur district as a suspected mortar explosion claimed the life of a boy, while injuring two others. The explosion occurred as the children were playing with the explosive device, which they had discovered in a local water body.

The boys found the suspicious object in their village, situated near the India-Bhutan border, when it went off with devastating consequences. A nearby woman was also injured in the blast. Both injured victims were immediately transported to the hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the origins of the explosive. Preliminary findings suggest it may have come from an Army shooting range located a few kilometers away, as law enforcement seeks to prevent such dangerous occurrences in the future.

