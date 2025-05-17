Left Menu

Tragic Blast: Mortar Explosion Claims Life in Assam

In Assam's Tamulpur district, a boy died and two others were injured when a suspected mortar exploded while they were playing with it. The explosive was found in a water body near the India-Bhutan border. An investigation is underway to trace its origin, possibly from a nearby Army shooting range.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:00 IST
Tragic Blast: Mortar Explosion Claims Life in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Assam's Tamulpur district as a suspected mortar explosion claimed the life of a boy, while injuring two others. The explosion occurred as the children were playing with the explosive device, which they had discovered in a local water body.

The boys found the suspicious object in their village, situated near the India-Bhutan border, when it went off with devastating consequences. A nearby woman was also injured in the blast. Both injured victims were immediately transported to the hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the origins of the explosive. Preliminary findings suggest it may have come from an Army shooting range located a few kilometers away, as law enforcement seeks to prevent such dangerous occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025