Notorious Teen Criminal's Capture: A Major Break for Delhi Police

A notorious 19-year-old gang member known as Praveen alias Bali has been apprehended by Delhi's police following his involvement in two high-profile criminal cases. Praveen, part of the infamous Nandu gang, faced charges ranging from armed robbery to attempt to murder, with his arrest taking place in Dwarka.

The arrest, executed on the night of May 15, came after a tip-off, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Gautam confirmed it was conducted near Dhoolsiras Chowk on Urban Extension Road-II. Praveen, a past youth offender, had previously been connected with the murder of ex-councillor Surender Matiala in a case linked to the Nandu gang.

Investigators revealed Praveen's post-release activities included forming his own gang and extorting money. He also became a wanted figure for a 2022 Sultanpuri armed robbery and a recent attempted murder of a police constable. A .32 bore pistol found in his possession has led to further legal action under the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)