Former Zimbabwe Leader's Son in Court for Attempted Murder

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of Zimbabwe's former leader, faced the legal system on Monday in South Africa, charged with attempted murder after a gardener was shot and wounded. The incident occurred at a Johannesburg mansion where Mugabe had been staying.

Mugabe's case, which includes a second suspect, will resume on March 3 as authorities continue their investigation. The two men are also charged with defeating the ends of justice, given the absence of the weapon allegedly used in the shooting.

Legal representative Sinenhlanhla Mnguni refrained from commenting on the allegations against his client, promising a response at a later time. The gardener remains hospitalized post the alarming event last Thursday, as confirmed by police.

