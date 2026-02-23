Left Menu

Former Zimbabwe Leader's Son in Court for Attempted Murder

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe, appeared in a South African court on charges of attempted murder. The incident involves a gardener being shot at a Johannesburg mansion. The case is postponed for further investigations, and a second suspect is also involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:42 IST
Former Zimbabwe Leader's Son in Court for Attempted Murder
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of Zimbabwe's former leader, faced the legal system on Monday in South Africa, charged with attempted murder after a gardener was shot and wounded. The incident occurred at a Johannesburg mansion where Mugabe had been staying.

Mugabe's case, which includes a second suspect, will resume on March 3 as authorities continue their investigation. The two men are also charged with defeating the ends of justice, given the absence of the weapon allegedly used in the shooting.

Legal representative Sinenhlanhla Mnguni refrained from commenting on the allegations against his client, promising a response at a later time. The gardener remains hospitalized post the alarming event last Thursday, as confirmed by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Turmoil Shakes Wall Street as Investors Brace for Market Uncertainty

Tariff Turmoil Shakes Wall Street as Investors Brace for Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank Fraud Scandal: Systemic Safeguards Affirmed by RBI

IDFC First Bank Fraud Scandal: Systemic Safeguards Affirmed by RBI

 India
3
European Solidarity Faces Hurdles Amid War Anniversary

European Solidarity Faces Hurdles Amid War Anniversary

 Belgium
4
Amazon Unveils Second Largest Asian Office in Karnataka

Amazon Unveils Second Largest Asian Office in Karnataka

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026