Mugabe's Son Faces Attempted Murder Charges in South African Court

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, appeared in South African court for attempted murder charges after a shooting incident at his Johannesburg home. With co-accused Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, he faces additional charges of justice obstruction and unlawful firearm possession. Both await further court proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:37 IST
  • South Africa

The son of Zimbabwe's late former President Robert Mugabe, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, appeared in a South African court on Monday amid serious allegations. He and another man, Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, are facing charges of attempted murder following a shooting at the Mugabe residence in Johannesburg last week.

The incident involved the shooting of an employee, specifically the gardener, at the Hyde Park home, leading to his hospitalization. The two accused are also charged with defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm believed to be used in the incident. However, police have not yet located the weapon.

Bellarmine Mugabe's appearance comes as a significant postscript to his father's controversial legacy as Zimbabwe's leader for 37 years. The court has scheduled their next appearance for 3 March to address bail proceedings, as the motive behind the altercation remains unclear.

