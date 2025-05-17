Tensions Escalate: Israeli Settler's Killing Triggers Military Response

In a recent escalation of tensions in the West Bank, the Israeli military announced on Saturday the killing of a Palestinian man suspected to be part of a group involved in the shooting of a pregnant Israeli settler. The victim, Tzeela Gez, was killed as she was on her way to a hospital to give birth.

The military confirmed the apprehension of several suspects tied to the attack. During the operation, one suspect was shot dead after charging toward the soldiers while allegedly carrying a potentially booby-trapped backpack.

The operation follows the death of five Palestinian militants earlier in the week. The West Bank, a contentious region that has experienced heightened unrest, continues to see military actions from Israel against suspected militants among the Palestinian population.

